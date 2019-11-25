OCTOBER 2
Burkard, Zosia Frances 33, Milwaukee, speeding in school zones $111.40
Chavez Portillo, Bryan Esequiel, 22, Madison, disorderly use of motor vehicle $313.00
Clayton, Kimberly Nicole, 30, Menasha, operating after suspension $124.00
Ellsworth, Brandy Marie, 44, Mauston, non-registration of auto, etc $98.80
Gray, Carla J., 31, Kenosha, non-registration of auto, etc $98.80
Gray, Carla J., 31, Kenosha, operating after suspension $124.00
Kowalski, Nicole Elizabeth, 27, Johnson Creek, zone and posted limits $98.80
Martinez, Bethsaida Elisama, 18, Lake Mills, zone and posted limits $98.80
Miller, Tucker Richard, 16, Lake Mills, speeding on city highway $98.80
Montenegro Juarez, Juan A., 48, Watertown, operate without valid license $124.00
Phillippe, Logan Anthony, 23, Janesville, zone and posted limits $98.80
Punzio, William, 67, Batavia, Ill., non-registration of auto, etc $98.80
Schaefer, Kyle Mar, 34, Watertown, zone and posted limits $124.00
Stradusky, Joseph Dean, 29, Fort Atkinson, speeding on city highway $98.80
Washtock, John F., 77, Janesville, zone and posted limits $149.20
OCTOBER 16
Archibald, Joshua D, 26, Lake Mills, failure to stop at stop sign $98.80
Brown, Tyler E., 21, Sun Prairie, operate boat at speed greater than SNW within 100 ft. of pier $124.00
Caraballo, Rhonda Sue, 49, Waterloo, operating while intoxicated $735.00
Erickson, Joseph Allen 54, Lake Mills, non-registration of auto, etc $98.80
Frost, Michael J., 41, Watertown, failure of purchaser to apply for registration or title $155.50
Gaines, Devonta, 23, Mount Horeb, operating after suspension $124.00
Garces-Rodgers, Kenneth M., 18, Round Lake Beach, Ill., possession of thc $313.00
Garcia, Samantha Joan, 23, Cambridge, speeding in 55 mph zone $98.80
Harden, Ashley Daris, 34, Milwaukee, operate after revocation/suspension of registration $98.80
Holman, Joseph W., 34, Madison, non-registration of auto, etc $98.80
Jafferani, Asif, 31, Madison, operate motor vehicle without proper tires $174.40
Keil, Chadlee P., 40, Watertown, contributing to truancy $376.00
King, Ryan Jeffrey, 16, Columbus, operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance $10.00
Marcinkiewicz, Brian M., 35, Ingleside, Ill., operate pwc greater than slow wake within 100 ft. of another boat $117.50
Moody, Ashlen C., 29, Lodi, non-registration of auto, etc $98.80
Null, Race Lee, 20, Lake Mills, operator failure to have passenger seatbelted $10.00
Polansky, Krista Kay, 52, Madison, speeding in 55 mph zone $124.00
Ramirez, John Hecto, 24, Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00
Rojas Martinez, Ruben, 66, Marshall, operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance $10.00
Schaetzke, Xavier Austin, 23, Milwaukee, non-registration of auto, etc $98.80
Walsh, Austin Thomas, 27, Milwaukee, speed in excess of posted notice $155.50
Walsh, Tyler David, 26, Madison, Inattentive driving $111.40
Wildes, Kent K., 46, Waterloo, zone and posted limits $124.00
Zamora, Johnathan A., 21, Milwaukee, operate without a valid license $124.00
Zamora, Johnathan A., 21, Milwaukee, operate with control substance $861.00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.