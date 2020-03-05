FEBRUARY 5
Anlauf, Austin J., 29, Lake Mills, non-registration of auto, etc $98.80
Becerril, Ruben Eduardo Guzman, 25, Lake Mills, zone and posted limits $98.80
Bubolz, Dennis R., 4, Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00
Burns, Sabrina Rose, 26, Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00
Cannoy, Carey J., 34, Lake Mills, county/municipal disorderly conduct $313.00
Chavez Leon, Zeferino 40, Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00
Cooper, Ashley Elizabeth, 35, Lake Mills, operate without valid license $124.00
Durkin, Amanda R., 34, Union, Kentucky, littering prohibited $187.00
Hartley, Ashley Lynn, 24, Watertown, no tail lamp/defective tail lamp-night $86.20
Heuter, Logan Michael 22, Watertown, operate after revocation/suspension of registration $98.80
Moldenhauer, Keegan Henry, 26, Jefferson, non-registration of auto, etc $98.80
Neder, Karen S., 56, Moline, Illinois, zone and posted limits $124.00
Smith, Thelisha, 39, Lake Mills, improper left turn/approach $98.80
Stone, Damien Tyler, 27, Marshall, speeding on city highway $98.80
Stuessy, Aubrey Shea, 28, Lake Mills, speeding in 55 mph zone $98.80
Tanev, Thomas Robert, 20, Lake Mills, trespass to land $313.00
FEBRUARY 19
Barnes, Susannah Marie, 43, Lake Mills, speeding in 55 mph zone $149.20
Boyd, Cassandra Lee, 35, Oconomowoc, operate after rev/susp of registration $98.80
Fortun, Rene Lynn, 36, Colgate, operating after suspension $124.00
Franklin, Travis T., 35, Fitchburg, non-registration of auto, etc $98.80; operating after suspension $124.00
Heideman, Lucas Greggory, 23, Lake Mills, zone and posted limits $98.80
Hinojosa, David, 37, Johnson Creek, non-registration of auto, etc $98.80; operating after suspension 0$124.00
Lopez Rosales, Hector, 50, Lake Mills, operate without valid license $124.00
Lord, Barbara Ann, 55, Cambridge, speeding in 55 mph zone $98.80
Mason, Nathaniel Scott, 18, Evansville, speeding on city highway $98.80
Mistretta, Justin Charles, 29, Lake Mills, speeding on semi-urban highway $124.00
Ocotl Romero, Jesus, 55, Watertown, operating while revoked $124.00
Sanchez Hernandez, Marisol, 30, Jefferson, operating after suspension $124.00
Stuntebeck, Kathleen Ann, 70, Marshall, zone and posted limits $98.80
Tanev, Thomas Robert, 20, Lake Mills, trespass to land $313.00; retail theft-intentionally take(<=$2500) $313.00; parks open fires regulated $187.00
