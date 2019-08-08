JULY 10
Bernardino Damian, Guillermo, 30, Fort Atkinson, operating after suspension $124.00
Bubolz, Dennis R., 43, Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00
Callahan, Scott Carl William, 19, Fort Atkinson, vehicle operator, failure to wear seat belt $10.00
Callahan, Scott Carl William, 19, Fort Atkinson, operating after suspension $124.00
Camarena Lopez, Jose A., 37, Johnson Creek, zone and posted limits $98.80
Cervantez, Sergio, 56, Milwaukee, operate without valid license $124.00
Chojnacki, Taylor M., 27, Franklin, parking no parking/stopping signed $35.00
Cramer, Robert J., 28, Madison, non-registration of auto, etc. $98.80
Cromey, Aaron Bradlee, 37, Lake Mills, operator failure to have passenger seat belted $10.00
Cruz, Miguel, 39, Lake Mills, inattentive driving $111.40
Du Pont, Kristin M., 37, Milwaukee, non-registration of auto, etc $98.80
Guerrero, Daniel Michael, 32, Chetek, operating while revoked $124.00
Hanson, Melinda M., 33, Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00
Heaslip, Mitchell Lawrence, 34, Lake Mills, vehicle operator fail/wear seat belt $10.00
Hendrix, Warren Damar, 34, Milwaukee, operate without valid license $124.00
Hoffmann, Jessica M., 33, Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00
Huber, Jacob Michael, 72 , Cambridge, vehicle operator failure to wear seat belt $10.00
Kircher, Michael C., 41, Johnson Creek, operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance $10.00
Kreyer, Anthony Charles II, 20, Beloit, operate after revocation or suspension of registration $98.80
Lopez Barajas, Heraclio, 48, Milwaukee, operate without valid license $124.00
Mandeville, Dylan Thomas, 27, Madison, operate without valid license $124.00
Moreno, Mario A., 47, Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00
Nordness, Daryl Leland, 45, Jefferson, vehicle operator failure to wear seat belt $10.00
Ortega Gonzalez, Cecilia, 42, Jefferson, operating after suspension $124.00
Quintana, Nichole A., 33, Lake Mills, operate without carrying license $73.60
Ratke, Kathleen A., 49, West Allis, operate vehicle without stopping lights $86.20
Scheel, Samantha Lavern, 21, Lake Mills, vehicle operator failure to wear seat belt $10.00
Schultz, Michael W., 54, Waterloo, operating after suspension $124.00
Stevens, Quintella S., 33, Lake Mills, operate after revocation or suspension of registration $98.80
Sundal, Eric Philip, 66, Lake Mills, operating while intoxicated $911.00
Tusin, Michael Joseph 38, Struthers, Ohio, operate without valid license $124.00
Vasquez Bazurto, Jazmin, 23, Waukesha, obstructing traffic $98.80
Velasquez, Cristian A., 23, Fort Atkinson, operating after suspension $124.00
Voegeli, Nicholas Dale, 21, Beaver Dam, operating after suspension $124.00
Womack, Tanner Lee, 18, Waterloo, operator failure to have passenger seat belted $10.00
JULY 24
Balistreri, Connor Shea, 26, Lake Mills, possession of THC $313.00
Burrow, Stanley A., 63, Lake Mills, speed rustic road/45 mph $124.00
Cannoy, Carey J., 33, Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00
Childs, Danisha Marie, 31, Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle without insurance $124.00; operating after suspension $124.00
Davis, Sherry Lynn, 37, Lake Mills, Speeding in 55 mph zone $124.00
Franklin, Crystal S., 38, Sun Prairie, speeding in 55 mph zone $124.00
Hartung, Eric, Lake Mills, speed in excess of posted notice $155.50
Holler, Mishayla Nicole, 24, Fort Atkinson, speeding in 55 mph zone $124.00
Hunt, Richard C., Jr., Stoughton, 31, operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance $10.00
Jimenez Caldera, Alejandro, 36, Lake Mills, operate without valid license $124.00
Lacefield, Kenneth Daryl, Sr., 51, Milwaukee, heavy traffic prohibited $155.50
Mares, Miguel, 23, Lake Mills, possession of THC $313.00; possess drug paraphernalia $313.00
Motley, Alonzo Wilson, 40, Lake Mills, operating while revoked $124.00
Nieting, Jacob Todd, 31, Waterloo, operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance $10.00
Ramos, Nathaniel Jacob, 26, Waukesha, operating after suspension $124.00
Schultz, Megan May, 20, Fort Atkinson, speeding in 55 mph zone $124.00
Steininger, William M., 50, Arlington Heights, Ill., speeding in 55 mph zone $98.80
Stuessy, William Robert, 28, Lake Mills speed rustic road/45 mph $149.20
Zapata, Sergio Enrique 24, Watertown, possession of THC,$313.00; operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance $10.00; operating after suspension $124.00
Zimmerman, Lisa, A, 52, Cambridge, speeding in 55 mph zone $124.00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.