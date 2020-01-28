JANUARY 8
Bubolz, Dennis R., 44, Lake Mills, operating after suspension, $124.00
Calzadas Aguilar, Jorge Alejanc, 20, Jefferson, possess drug paraphernalia $313.00; operating while intoxicated $861.00; zone and posted limits $98.80
Cannoy, Carey J.,34, Lake Mills, operating after suspension, $124.00
Castleberg, Noah Alexander, 19, Madison, operating after suspension $124.00
Cervantesnavarro, Alfredo, 26, Lake Mills, operate without valid license, $124.00
Cortez, Pedro, 46, Milwaukee, operate without valid license, $124.00
Dollard, Jason J., 46, Watertown, speeding on city highway $98.80
Dom, Angela Ann, 37, Lake Mills, operate after revocation/suspension of registration, $98.80
Haid, Bill Ray, 29, Waukesha, parking private - consent of owner $35.00
Hensiak, Joseph J. Jr., 53, Lake Mills, operate motor vehicle without insurance $ 124.00
Hoeller, Timothy Lee, 58, Milwaukee, failure to stop at stop sign $ 98.80
Kloehn, Tyler Michael, 26, Madison, operate motor vehicle without proper tires, $250.00
Kutil, Alvin Kelly, 62, Madison, non-registration of auto, etc $ 98.80
Papenfuhs, Justin Robert, 32, Cambridge, non-registration of auto, etc $ 98.80
Pascual Hernandez, Josefina, 40, Lake Mills, operate without valid license $124.00
Peterke, Dustin Christopher, 24, Neosho, unreasonable and imprudent speed $136.60
Pilona-Turner, Angelo Robert, 31, Madison, possession of THC $313.00; operating while revoked $124.00; possess drug paraphernalia $313.00
Pingel, Timothy Roy, 50, Juneau, zone and posted limits $ 98.80
Pulling, Gabriel A., Wisconsin Dells, 45, operate after revocation/suspension of registration $98.80
Quiroz Ramos, Cervando, 50, Racine, operating after suspension $124.00
Rice, Roseann, M, 48, Lake Mills, theft-movable property<=$2500 $437.00
Ruffin, Jared Eron, 21, Lake Mills, unreasonable and imprudent speed $136.60
Smith, Sarah Elizabeth, 21, Lake Mills, operate after revocation/suspension of registration, $98.80
Stevens, Adam John, 20, Waterloo, operating after suspension $124.00; violate absolute sobriety law $313.00
Tanev, Thomas Robert, 20, Lake Mills, underage drinking-possess, $187.00; county/municipal disorderly conduct $313.00
Tuscic, Stephen Patrick, 44, Cambridge, speeding in 55 mph zone $67.30
JANUARY 22
Barfield, Dequonna S., 25, Milwaukee, resist or obstruct an officer $313.00; operating while revoked $124.00
Belk, Mackenzie Alexandera Virg, 20, Whitewater, county/municipal disorderly conduct $313.00
Bell, Deondrae Leonard, 30, Madison, operate without valid license $124.00
Berg, Nathan David, 42, Franklin, zone and posted limits $98.80
Bubolz, Dennis R., 44, Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00
Coy, Jared L., 17, Lake Mills, resist or obstruct an officer $313.00
Croff, Matthew Reid, 20, Lake Mills, underage drinking-possess $187.00
Cruz, Jason Isai, 18, Milwaukee, possession of THC, $313.00; possess drug paraphernalia $313.00
Cruz, Matthew J., 16, operating after suspension $124.00
Dehnert, Charles S., 30, Lake Mills, operate after revocation/suspension of registration $98.80
Dzibinski, Heather M., 33, Poynette, operate motor vehicle without insurance $124.00; operating after suspension $124.00
Ferry, Braden Scott, 20, Deerfield, zone and posted limits $98.80
Fullerton, Tricia D., 47, Lake Mills, speeding in 55 mph zone $98.80
Gibbs, Josiah Aaron, 18, Verona, speeding on freeway $174.40
Haferman, Brittney Leigh, 29, Fort Atkinson, non-registration of auto, etc. $98.80
Hernandez, Roberto, 30, West Allis, operating while revoked $124.00
Hoepker, Andrew D., 34, Lake Mills, operate motor vehicle without insurance $124.00; fail/display vehicle license plates $73.60
Holden, Leah Marie, 18, Cambridge, underage drinking-falsify $439.00
Janssen, Bruce J., 37, Lake Mills, operating while revoked $124.00
Kutz, Kristin P., 37, Fort Atkinson, speeding in 55 mph zone $98.80
Leatherberry, David Maynard, 21, Lake Mills, operate without valid license $86.20
Martin, Jnana Konjite S., 24, Glendale, operate after revocation/suspension of registration $98.80; speeding on freeway $174.40
Marty, Chayze Hunter 17, Watertown, speeding on city highway $98.80
Raether, Jennifer Marie 37, Fort Atkinson, operate without carrying license $73.60
Rue, David J., 45, Fort Atkinson, zone and posted limits $98.80
Schober, Daniel John, 33, Beloit, speeding in 55 mph zone $98.80
Simpson, Ricky A., 60, Madison, operate after revocation/suspension of registration $98.80
Tanev, Thomas Robert, 20, Lake Mills, underage drinking-possess $187.00
Thompson, Willie C., 41, Madison, operating while revoked $124.00
Winning, Britney Capri 29, Waukesha, operate after revocation or suspension of registration $98.80
Womack, Philip V., 44, Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.