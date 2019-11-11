Alex D’Angelo, age 90, of Janesville, passed away on Nov. 9, 2019.
Alex was born on May 17, 1929, in Long Lake, to Leo and Barbara (Mackiewiz) D’Angelo, the seventh of nine children. When he was 10 years old, his family moved to Milton Junction, near Janesville, where he graduated from High School in 1948.
Alex married Marion Jenks on Aug. 29, 1952, and recently celebrated 67 years of marriage. Alex and Marion lived in Lake Mills for 40 years and raised a family during that time. Alex worked at Crepaco for many years and retired from Crepaco when he was 62. Eventually Alex and Marion made the decision to “retire” to Janesville where they lived for the past 25 years.
Alex loved spending time with his family and friends, the main focus of his life. Alex and Marion had a getaway place in the Northwoods near Tomahawk. On Fridays, they would drive north after a long work week to spend time in the pines to “wind down.” Alex enjoyed taking his small motorboat out on the nearby lakes and fish with whoever was visiting at the time. He also acquired a love for golfing and regularly tore up the courses in Tomahawk and Janesville. When he retired, he had that much more time to focus on golfing, fishing, watching the Packers, and playing a rousing game of Euchre or Hand and Foot.
Alex will be deeply and overwhelmingly missed by his loving family. Alex was the ray of sunshine in a rainy day. He had a smile and hug for everyone. Alex lived an unpretentious and modest life, and was the happiest when his family was around him.
Alex is survived by his wife, Marion; children, Alex (Peggy), Tony (Kathleen), and Giovanna (Peter); stepdaughter, Annie (Dewey) and stepson, Mike (Cathy); granddaughters, Caitlin and Lydia; and extended family, including 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and many, many other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings (Paul, Irene, Elizabeth, Vito, Leonard, Ben, Patsy and Jim).
The family would like to thank the very caring staff and volunteers at SSM Health Hospice of Janesville, especially Lorna and Jody, and a very special thank you to Blanca Carpenter for her attentive and compassionate care during Alex’s final days.
