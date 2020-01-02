Richard A. Dehnert, 64, Fort Atkinson, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at his home following a five year battle with cancer.
He was born on Oct. 26, 1955 in Watertown, the son of the late Donald “Mickey” and Nancy (Porubsky) Dehnert.
Dick was a graduate of the Lake Mills High School and had been employed by the Jefferson County Highway Department for over 21 years.
He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed all Wisconsin sports. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy; two sons, Joe of Fort Atkinson, Damion (Laura) of Lake Mills; one daughter, Heather Baker of Fort Atkinson; 7 grandchildren; four step grandchildren; one brother, Steven (Patty) Dehnert of Lake Mills; two sisters, Lynnell (Bill) Austin of Lake Mills, Lisa (Tom Hensel) Larson of Cambridge; nephews, nieces; other relatives and friends.
Also preceding in death was a sister, Ilona Rae Dehnert.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills with the Rev. David Sobek of the Lake Mills Moravian Church officiating.
Burial will be in Kroghville Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home until the time of services.
Special thank you to the doctors and nurses at 1 S. Park and Rainbow Hospice for their support and care.
To my best friend, Peggy “Bye-Bye”
