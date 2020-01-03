Jerome “Jerry” R. Fleury, 90, formerly of Lake Mills, died on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at his residence in Hartland.
He was born on Jan. 30, 1929 in Madison, the son of the late Lester and Margaret (Bergman) Fleury.
He was a graduate of the Madison Central High School, class of 1947.
Jerry married Betty Riopell on Sept. 9, 1950.
He proudly served the U.S. Marines during the Korean War.
He had been employed as a general manager at Pipcorn/Lunda Steel in Waukesha and had volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul store in Lake Mills for many years.
Jerry was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Lake Mills and the Knights of Columbus.
He enjoyed camping, traveling, playing cards, but mostly spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of over 69 years, Betty; one son, James (Lori) of Elkhorn; three daughters, Joanne (Tom) Brandemuehl of Mukwonago, Sharon (Doug)Keiser of Oconomowoc, Mary (James) Reinhardtsen of New Berlin; 14 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; one sister, Jeanne (Al) Gant of San Jose, California; one sister-in-law, Marilyn Fleury of Chandler, Arizona; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by his brother, Fred Fleury.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Lake Mills with Father Alex Carmel as celebrant.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the church until the time of mass.
Interment will be in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Union Grove at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to St. Gabriel the Archangel or to the UW Cancer Center, 250 Doctors Ct, Johnson Creek, WI 53038
