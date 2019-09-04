Alta E. Kottwitz, 91, died on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at the London Lodge in Cambridge.
She was born on Feb. 23, 1928, the daughter of the late Minot and Olga (Luraas) Emerson.
She was a 1946 graduate of Stoughton High School.
Alta married Gordon Kottwitz on June 12, 1949. He died on Aug. 7, 2018.
She was a member of the Lake Mills Moravian Church and the church circle.
Alta enjoyed traveling, playing cards, puzzles and visiting casinos.
Survivors include her two daughters, Diane (James) Franks, Patti Dehnert; grandchildren, Damion (Laura) Dehnert, Derek Franks, Pamela (Joel) Schmitt, Christina (Zach) Pulliam, Suzanne (Riley Nowicki) Kottwitz; great grandchildren, Adelina and Helena Schmitt, Jackson and Peyton Dehnert, Blythe and Hazel Pulliam; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by a son, David Kottwitz; three brothers, Reuben, Rodney, and Roger Emerson; and two sisters, Merlyn Graffin and Ione Ham.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at the Lake Mills Moravian Church.
Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at the Claussen Funeral Home and also after 10 a.m. on Monday at the church until the time of services.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the Lake Mills Moravian Church or Rainbow Hospice, Inc.
A heartfelt thank you to Meg and the staff at London Lodge for their years of care.
