Charles “Chuck” D. Nahmens, age 76, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at his home in Lacombe, Louisiana, where he was surrounded by the love and presence of his family. He was born Feb. 22, 1943, in Milwaukee, a son to the late Donald and Margaret (Hughes) Nahmens.
After graduating from Nathan Hale High School, in Milwaukee, he enlisted in the US Air Force in 1961, where he served during the Vietnam conflict. After an honorable discharge from the Air Force, he pursued entrepreneurship endeavors including the opening of the Country Chef restaurant, in Lake Mills and culminating in a successful ownership of the Tally-Ho Restaurant in the French Quarter of New Orleans.
Charles Nahmens was an elder and long-time member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Slidell, Louisiana. He had a deep and abiding love for Christ and shared this love with everyone he met.
Survivors include his loving wife of 41 years, Lorraine Nahmens; five daughters, Tammy (Sean Koster) Nahmens of Lake Mills, Leann (Bob) Atkinson of Lake Mills, Kimberly “Kim” (Michael) Martinez of Zachary, Louisiana, Lynn Nahmens of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Mary (Daniel) Vernon of Gulfport, Mississippi; seven grandchildren, Rachel Cannoy, Jamie Cannoy, Kaylee Martinez, Emma Martinez, Michael Martinez, Abigail Vernon, and Samuel Vernon; one great-granddaughter, Ariana Cannoy; one brother, Paul (Mary Lou Roehl) Nahmens of Lake Mills and four sisters, Peggy (Dale) Foye of Denham Springs, Louisiana, Marie (Sam) Mee of Waveland, Mississippi, Christina (Randy) Lockman of Nekoosa, and Cynthia (Blake) Niemi of Wisconsin Rapids.
Internment service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 3488 Grantham College Dr., Slidell, LA 70460 followed by an 11 a.m. Memorial Service at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 35300 Home Estate Drive, Slidell, LA 70460. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
