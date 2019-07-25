Timothy R. Meschke, age 53, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with lung cancer, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by family in Lake Mills.
Tim was born on Aug. 2, 1965 in Oconomowoc to Robert (Alice) Meschke and Mary Kathleen (Dennis Haferman) Meschke. Tim graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1983 and married Michelle Wolf in 1996. After her death in 1998, he met Amy Miller whom he loved and spent the rest of his life with.
Tim is survived by his partner of over 19 years, Amy Miller, daughters Klarisa (Travis) Kirk, Megan (Matt) Webb, and Sydney Meschke, brothers Ken (Lisa) and James, and many nieces and nephews as well as family and friends. He was the proud grandfather of Annabell Kirk and Morgan, Merlin, and Magnus Webb. He was preceded in death by his father, his grandparents, and his dogs Taffy, Bucky, and Bandit.
Tim was a dedicated employee for Waste Management as a Sr. Technician. He also spent many years working in the blacktop and slurry fields for Lake Mills Blacktop and Struck and Irwin.
Tim was an avid UW hockey fan and a season ticket holder for many years. He also enjoyed fishing as well as hunting at his favorite hunting spot in Hancock.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Rainbow Hospice for the wonderful care given to Tim over the last few months of his life.
Tim took great pride in opening his home to foster children. In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family for the Jefferson County Foster Care Program.
A celebration of life for Tim will be held at the family’s home at W8319 Cemetery Rd, Lake Mills, on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
