Janna Shea Gardner, 30, of Fort Atkinson, passed peacefully in sleep, the morning of Feb. 23, 2020.
Janna was born on March, 18, 1989 in Pensacola, Florida, the youngest daughter of John and Kathy Gardner.
Janna graduated from Lake Mills High School in 2009 and worked at Opportunities Inc. in Fort Atkinson. She was an inspiring and beloved member of the Opportunities community. Janna always strove to expand her independence and celebrate her freedom. She loved to quilt, write stories, and ride horses. She always found a way to channel her depthless creativity and curiosity. The quality of her heart and the strength of her spirit will endure in those that she touched with her grace. Janna had a kind and empathetic disposition. She was quick to laugh and lived her life with a deep contentment that was contagious and deeply moving. May her precious light continue to shine.
Janna is survived by her parents, John and Kathy Gardner, by her sister and brother-in-law, Kimberly and Virendra Thakur, her brother, Jesse Gardner, her twin sister, Jenny Gardner, her niece, Alyssa Walker, and her nephews, Austin Walker, Aarian Thakur, and twins, Riaan and Rohan Thakur.
A memorial will be held to celebrate Janna’s life on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave, Fort Atkinson, WI, 53538. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. The service commences at 3 p.m.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
