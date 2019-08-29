Malinda Marie Hornby, 89, passed away peacefully with her loving children by her side, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton. She was born Oct. 8, 1929 in Waterloo, daughter of the late Carl and Edna (Gerner) Selle. Malinda married her high school sweetheart, Frederick Hornby on June 20, 1947. They shared 66 years together before Frederick preceded her in death on Aug. 3, 2013.
Malinda and Fred worked side by side in a hardware store in Lake Mills. She also worked as a receptionist at The Heritage, Appleton for over 10 years. Malinda’s main job which she loved was being a good wife and mother to her family. Many friends and neighborhood children also regarded her as their “mother”.
Malinda is survived by her two children: son, James (Kathy), Kaukauna, and daughter, Linda (Peter) Becker, Fond du Lac; 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; sister, Luella Eggert, Clayton; and several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was further preceded in death by two sons: Fred Jr; and Mike Hornby; daughter in-law, Gail; and several in-laws.
Funeral service for Malinda will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 302 N. Morrison St. Appleton, with Rev. Kenneth Frey officiating. Visitation will be held at the church Friday morning beginning at 9 until 10:15 a.m., with service to begin at 10:30 AM. Malinda will be laid to rest next to Fred at 3 p.m. in Rock Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Appleton, Fox Valley Lutheran High School, Appleton, or Lakeside Lutheran High School, Lake Mills.
Malinda’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the pastoral staff of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Appleton, the cancer doctors at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Ascension Hospice, Chaplin Nettie, all of Malinda’s outstanding nurses, especially, Hallie, Katie and Julie; and wonderful CNA’s, Jayden and Peter, for all of the loving care and support they gave.
