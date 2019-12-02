Milton Earl Mason (93) of Watertown died peacefully at his residence on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born July 23, 1926 near Grafton, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Oliver and Minnie (Holt) Mason. After graduating in 1945 from Grafton High School, Milton worked at Hazel Atlas Glass factory in Grafton.
On June 27, 1964, he married Wanda Layton in Clarksburg, West Virginia. They lived in Hammond, Indiana for most of their married life and also worked at Rand McNally. Milton was an active Deacon/member of Woodmar Baptist Church in Hammond, Indiana.
In 1995, Milton and Wanda moved to Lake Mills. After his wife, Wanda had passed on June 19, 2007, he had moved to Watertown to be closer to his daughter and family. He loved spending time with his family. He was a devoted Christian and he continued to be a prayer warrior until the very end.
Survivors include his daughter, Joyce (Theodore) Owens and two grandsons, Eric and Jason Owens of Watertown; many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Donna Kaye Mason; two sisters, Sylvia Jackson and Iva Hustead.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at River Valley Alliance Church, 610 Welsh Road, Watertown with Pastor David Zimmermann officiating. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Sunday until the time of services.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the family, River Valley Alliance Church, or Heritage Homes.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Homes Assisted Living for the loving care they gave Milton the last eight years.
