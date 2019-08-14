Lois Claire (Archie) Bowen, 87, passed away Friday, Aug. 9 after a brief illness. She had spent the last 50 years of her life in Lake Mills, where she found many lifelong friends and became a part of the community she so loved. Some of the local organizations dear to her heart were the L.D. Fargo Public Library, Aztalan State Park and St. Vincent de Paul.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dave and son Jack, along with her parents Wayne and Gert Archie, and sister Jeanne Robertson. She is survived by two daughters, Nancy (Glenn) Goudreau and Peg (Michael) Cullen, who share her love of reading, travel and NYT crosswords. She is also survived by four grandchildren - Adrian (Nok) Goudreau, Nate (Levi) Goudreau, Nora Cullen and Willa Cullen.
In accordance with Lois’ request, no services will be held. The family wishes to thank each and every staff member at Brook Gardens, whose compassionate care so enriched Lois’ life over the last couple of years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.