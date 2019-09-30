Else Magdalena Oltmann, 92, Lake Mills, passed away peacefully on Sept.26, 2019 at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Care Center surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her children, Klaus (Marika) Schaar, Rudy (Diane Schaar, Barbara Gardner, Marlo (Les) Kaskoto, Micheal (Leilani) Schaar; 13 grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
According to her wishes there will be no formal services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.