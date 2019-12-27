Mary Elizabeth (Liz) Neuberger died at Marquardt Village on Tuesday evening, Dec. 24, 2019. Her funeral service will be at noon on Monday, Dec. 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church, N 2296 County Road I, rural Reeseville, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Mary Elizabeth Hugener was born at home, at rural Holtville, California, on Oct. 31, 1923. She was the second child of Josef and Maria Baumann Hugener, who recently had emigrated from Switzerland. She was baptized, along with her older sister, Margarita, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Holtville on April 19, 1925. They were the first two children baptized at St. Paul’s. She had a younger sister, Rosa, who died in infancy and a brother, Joseph. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Liz was confirmed at St. Paul’s on May 31, 1936. Her confirmation verse was 1 Corinthians, 6:20, “For ye are bought with a price; therefore, glorify God in your body and in your spirit, which are God’s.” She graduated from Holtville Union High School in 1941. Liz started classes at a career college in San Diego that fall. On Dec. 7 of that year, the lives of her entire generation were turned upside down. She came home at Christmas and took a job so that a man could go to war. As the personal secretary for the president of Maggio Produce Company in Holtville, she was the first woman to work in and around the produce packing sheds, in what previously had been an all-male environment.
One Sunday morning, her sister, Margarita, met a young man in an Army cavalry uniform at church. As was the custom, she invited him home for a home-cooked Sunday dinner. A few years later, Liz’s sister married that soldier. Liz was the maid of honor and the best man was one of the groom’s brothers. On Aug. 14, 1946, they traded roles, and Liz married the soldier’s brother, George, at the altar of his home church, Trinity Lutheran Church in the Town of Lowell. They farmed in the Town of Lowell until George’s death in 1972.
Their marriage was blessed with five children, George Jr. (Patricia) of Watertown, Sonia of Pewaukee, Lanette (Paul) Klepatz of New Berlin, Joseph (Katherine) of Muskego and Dan (Dawn) of Lake Mills. She was the loving grandmother of ten, Kristi (Scott) Stridde, Michael (Jenna) Klepatz, Jenna (Zachary) Burczyk, Rachel (Cody) Peterson, Joseph, Emily, Katherine, Allison, James, and Julia. She also was great-grandmother to Gabriella, Kellan, Aubree, Kinley, Adriana, and Isaiah.
Liz was active in the Church all of her life, serving on and off as the organist at Trinity for over forty years, in addition to service in the Ladies Aid and Sunday School. She was a hard-working farm wife, but her hobbies were her family, her faith, and gardening. She was proud of her Swiss heritage, and she fulfilled a lifetime dream to visit her homeland and meet some of her cousins in 1987. After George’s death, she sold the farm and moved to Lake Mills, where she lived until retiring and moving to Watertown in 1991. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
After living 90-plus healthy years, Liz fought but ultimately lost her battle with dementia. She spent the last four years of her life in memory care at Marquardt Village. Her family expresses their appreciation to the pastoral care team at Good Shepherd and to the care staff at Zinzendorf Hall, Park Terrace, and Marquardt Hospice, especially Krista, who gave up her Christmas Eve to make our mother as comfortable as possible.
Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church, Reeseville, or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Watertown, are appreciated.
Liz is loved and remembered by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also is remembered by her brother’s wife, Ruth Hugener of Lake Mills, by dear friends, and by numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
