Lois Jeannette Kindt, 92, of Roanoke, Virginia went home to be with the LORD on Nov. 23, 2019. She was born Feb. 22, 1927 to Roy and Rubie Woelffer in Milwaukee. She graduated from Washington High School in 1944 and earned a B.A. in psychology in 1948 from the University of Wisconsin.
On Feb. 25, 1949, Lois married Warren Frederick Kindt, an engineer with General Electric and future Mayor of Waynesboro, Virginia Pre-deceased by her husband and her sister June Velander, she is survived by: daughter June Gibson of Roanoke; son John Kindt, Sr. and his wife Beth; grandsons Archibald and Jason Gibson, John and James Kindt; and two great grandsons Archibald and Aldyr Gibson.
Lois served on many different committees at Waynesboro’s Grace Lutheran Church, Roanoke’s St. Paul Lutheran Church, and the Evangelical Lutheran Church Virginia Synod. While serving as president of the St. Paul church council she oversaw the merger of two congregations into the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul in Roanoke. While serving on the Board of Trustees of the Virginia Synod Lutheran Homes, Inc., she was involved with the planning and building of Roanoke’s Brandon Oaks, as well as similar facilities at New Market and Virginia Beach. She also served on the Lutheran Synodical Board of Foreign Missions.
For over 30 years, Lois was an active civic leader in Roanoke and Waynesboro, Virginia. On the Board of Directors for Waynesboro’s Junior Achievement, Lois also served as Chair of the Waynesboro American Red Cross, as well as Chair of the Economic Profile Committee for the revision of Waynesboro’s Comprehensive Plan 1979, Mayor’s Advisory Committee. In 1980 she was supervisor of the U.S. Census for Waynesboro and was known as a “professional volunteer” for her long service at Waynesboro Community Hospital.
In Roanoke, Lois led training sessions for educators working to teach adults to read, worked with Roanoke Area Ministries (RAM House), and for 23 years broadcast for the Voice of the Blue Ridge Reading Service WVPR, reading the Sunday newspaper for the blind. Lois was also chosen to become a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International.
During the 1960s and 1970s, Lois served as Vice Chair and then Chair of the Waynesboro Republican Committee. In 1976 she was a Virginia Delegate to the Republican National Convention in Kansas City. From 1976-79 she served as a legislative aide to Delegate Arthur “Pete” Giesen. Lois was heavily engaged in the campaigns of Presidents Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, and George H.W. Bush, as well as many Virginia campaigns including the elections for U.S. Senator John Warner and for Governors Lynwood Holton and John Dalton. In Waynesboro, she was the unsuccessful Republican candidate for the House of Delegates in 1977 and for the Virginia State Senate in 1979. Lois has been listed in several editions of Who’s Who in American Politics, Notable Personalities of America, and Personalities of the South.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the
Claussen Funeral Home, Lake Mills, Wisconsin, with the Rev. Mark D. Dressel officiating.
Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Johnson Creek.
Visitation will be on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
