Robert C. Rehm, 83, Lake Mills, died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 with family by his side.
He was born on June 7, 1936 in Watertown, the son of the late Arthur and Nell (Buck) Rehm.
He was a Lake Mills High School graduate, class of 1954 and later earned his bachelor degree in Marketing from UW-Madison in 1958.
On Oct. 4, 1958 he married Barbara Jean Nickels at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Watertown.
Following college he worked for Northwestern Mutual for a year prior to joining his father and brothers in the family egg business. In 1965 he began the company that is now known as Daybreak Foods. After retirement Bob spent the next 5 years in the Real Estate development business.
He was a lifelong resident of Lake Mills.
Robert was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Lake Mills and the Florida Knights of Columbus.
He was an avid supporter of Wisconsin Athletics and best known as “Badger Bob." He has held season Badger Football tickets for 60 years.
Bob enjoyed spending winters with Barbara in Florida which lead to splitting his residency with Wisconsin.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Barbara; their children, Robert, Jr. (Sherry) of Lake Mills, William (Jackie) of Hartland, Burton “Tony” (Colleen) of Madison, Brent (Tara) of Sauk Centre, Minn., Elizabeth “Betsy” (Brian) Lund of Lake Mills; 14 grandchildren, Robert III Rehm, Olivia Rehm, Russell (Alina) Rehm, Clayton (Emily) Rehm, Barrett Rehm, Mackenzie “Macky” Rehm, Tony Rehm, Jr, Nathaniel Rehm, Bradley Dutton, Josie Rehm, Menley Rehm, Therin Rehm, Johnathon Lund, Carson Lund; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur Rehm, Jr., Edwin Rehm; one sister, Edith Roedl, and two grandsons, Tanner Rehm and Brent Rehm, Jr.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Lake Mills.
A Rosary service will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills with visitation to follow until 7 p.m.
If desired, memorials may be made to the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.