William “Bill” M. Hartnett, age 74, passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. He was born March, 19, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois to William F. and Sarah (nee McCausland) Hartnett.
He was a U.S. Navy Veteran (1963 to 1967) serving honorably as an electronics technician aboard the amphibious force flagship U.S.S. Estes in the South China Sea. His tour took him to Subic Bay, Singapore, Hong Kong, Danang and the Mekong Delta. He was active in both the American Legion and the V.F.W. in Oconomowoc.
Bill retired from Stokely U.S.A. (formerly the Oconomowoc Canning Co.) where he worked as a maintenance mechanic and supervisor at their can plant, working up to plant manager at the Jefferson frozen food facility.
He loved cars and trucks, and all manner of electrical, plumbing, mechanical and woodworking challenges. He will be sorely missed by the people he helped with repairs and maintenance. Bill was an avid Harley Davidson aficionado, even raffling off his motorcycle for a donation to the V.F.W.
Bill is survived by his nephews, Leon Ray Polley, Collin Casper, and Taran Casper; as well as his nieces, Sherry Polley, Jessica Ann Green and Shea Casper. Also survived by brothers-in-law, John (Merrie) Casper, Tom (M.J.) Casper, and Robert (Laura) Casper. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Heather Frances Polley, and his wife, Mary Jane (nee Casper) Hartnett.
A Celebration of Bill’s Life is planned for the springtime.
Memorial donations to the U.W. Palliative Care Program, P.O. Box 78236, Milwaukee, WI 53278, or www.supportuw.org/giveto/palliativecare or to M. Jane Hartnett Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 824 Oconomowoc, WI 53066 will be appreciated.
