Kim L. Hoeppner, 59, Jefferson, died unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at his home.
He was born on Aug. 27, 1960 in Waupun, the son of Sylvia Roeder and Leonard Hoeppner.
He attended Watertown High School and later served in the Marine Corps.
Kim married Cheryl “Cheri” Langbecker on Aug. 6, 1983.
Loving husband of 36 years to his wife, Cheri; devoted father to his five daughters, Chantiel Hoeppner, Kassi Hoeppner, Amanda Hoeppner, Jaimi (Dustin) Porter, and Nadia Sebero; "Papa” to Ellianna Hoeppner, Gavin Porter, and Jersey Porter; cherished son to Sylvia Roeder and Leonard Hoeppner; beloved brother to Lon Hoeppner, Quinn Hoeppner, Michelle (Doug) Briggs, Raquel Parish; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his uncle Bernard Hoeppner, mother-in-law, Gloria Langbecker, brother-in-law, Tony Langbecker, and grandmother-in-law, Colletta Smith.
A Celebration of Kim’s Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church.
Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Saturday at the church until the time of services.
