John Thomas Yagow, 76, fell asleep in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
John was born Aug. 23, 1943 in Milwaukee, to Elbert and Beata (Hoessel) Yagow. He was baptized by his grandfather Rev. Karl L. Hoessel at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Milwaukee, attended Christian elementary school in St. Peter, Minnesota and was confirmed April 14, 1957 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Reedsburg, where he graduated from Webb High School in 1961. He studied at Wartburg College in Iowa before transferring to Madison where he received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy in 1967. John was married his college sweetheart, Beverly (Runzheimer) at Christ Lutheran Church, Abbotsford by her uncle Rev. Harold Parsch on Nov. 28, 1970.
John practiced the pharmacy profession in hospital, community, and nursing home settings until deciding to go to medical school at age 39. He received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery (now Des Moines University) in Des Moines, Iowa in 1986. He established and operated his own Family Practice Clinic in Wauwatosa, until retiring due to total disability from Lyme Disease. John and Beverly have lived in Watertown, since 1994. He courageously battled Alzheimer’s disease the past several years.
John was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Watertown, the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons.
John will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 48 years, Beverly, daughter and son-in-law Nathan and Deborah Burke and granddaughter Lyanna of Austin, Texas. He is also survived by brothers Phillip and Julie (Luke) Yagow of Mt. Horeb and Daniel and Vikki (Stevens) Yagow of Littleton, Colorado.
Other surviving relatives include siblings-in-law Ray and Karen Redmann in Janesville; Lofton and Kitty Runzheimer in Northfield, Minnesota; James and Jan Runzheimer in Arlington, Texas; Jamil and Susan Khan in Janesville; Mark and Carol Runzheimer in Pewaukee; and nieces and nephews: Dean, Dawn, Jane, Kurt, Daniel, Sarah, Kristin, Aric, Evan, Marie, Tim, Bob, Anna, Arthur, and Christopher.
John was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Naval Aviator Arthur P. Yagow, his wife’s parents, Walter and Lorinda Runzheimer, and nephew David Redmann.
The service of Christian burial will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Watertown on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Rodney Warnecke officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Wednesday evening, Oct. 30, from 5-7 p.m. and at St. John’s on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 10-11 a.m. until the service. Internment will follow at Watertown Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John’s memory to St. John’s Lutheran Church or School, Watertown; Lakeside Lutheran High School, Lake Mills; or Rainbow Hospice of Jefferson County.
John and his family would like to sincerely thank his personal physician, Dr. Aaron Beck, for his uplifting compassionate care, and the entire staff of both Rainbow Hospice of Jefferson and Jefferson Memory Care for the devoted and loving care that they all provided to John and his family.
