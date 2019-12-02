Dawn A. Scheel, 58, Marshall, died on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
She was born on April 18, 1961 in Fort Atkinson, the daughter of Gary and Nancy (Goers) Magnussen.
A graduate of the Lake Mills High School, class of 1979.
On Sept. 19, 1981 she married David Scheel.
Dawn had been employed by Pine Knoll Supper Club for a number of years.
She was very handy and could fix anything. She loved to work on flower gardens and refinish furniture with her mother. She was a very proud grandmother.
Survivors include her husband, David; one son, Kyle (Ashley); two grandchildren, Rhett and Annie Scheel; her father, Gary Magnussen; two brothers, David Magnussen, Doug (Michelle) Magnussen; one niece, Lauren Magnussen; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Magnussen on Feb. 13, 2019.
A Celebration of Dawn’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 1530 S. Main St., Lake Mills.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at the church and also after 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church until the time of services.
Private Family Burial will be held at a later date.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church.
