Dian L. Reynolds, 87, Lake Mills, formerly of Rockford, Illinois, died peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
She was born on Nov. 23, 1932 in Rockford, Illinois, the daughter of the late Neil and Leona (Larson) Sears.
She graduated from Rockford East High School, class of 1952.
Dian married Thomas Reynolds on June 30, 1962.
Prior to retirement, she had been employed by Hennig Inc. of Rockford as a collection agent.
She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Mills and former active member of the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Rockford.
Dian enjoyed playing bridge, knitting, traveling with Tom, and in younger years owning and riding their horse. She was a huge animal lover.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Tom; two daughters, Vicki (Glenn) Avery of South Beloit, Illinois, Rebecca Reynolds Carr of Whitewater; four grandchildren, Jason Rieker, Jordan (Julie) Rieker, Rob (Erin) Avery, Abigail Carr; three great grandchildren, Landon Rieker, Amelia Rieker, Brooklyn Rieker; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, Edwin and Victoria Swanson.
Due to current pandemic, memorial services will be postponed until a later date.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the church or Rainbow Hospice of Jefferson.
Family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice and Interim Health Care for their care of Dian and the support that was given to their family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.