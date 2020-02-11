Michael John Carl Murawski departed this life on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at the age of 44.
He was born on May 22, 1975 in Hayward, the son of Raymond and Suzanne (Doberstein) Murawski.
At age three he moved with his family to Lake Mills. In 1993 he graduated from Lake Mills High School and later earned his degree in technical writing from MSOE in Milwaukee.
Michael was employed by Eagle Test Systems in Buffalo Grove, Illinois for over 25 years.
He had been a member of several amateur bands. He loved to write and play music.
He will be remembered for his gentle soul, sense of humor, and his love of skateboarding and Japanese.
Survivors include his mother, Suzanne; his sister, Anastasia Murawski; one nephew, Nicholas Lemke; his loyal “kittah” companion, Abby; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the Claussen Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Dressel officiating.
Friends may call after 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home until the time of service.
Private family burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery on Monday.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to NAMI (www.nami.org) or The Buddy Foundation in Arlington Heights, Illinois (www.thebuddyfoundation.org)
