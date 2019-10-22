Leroy W. Ebert, 88, Fort Atkinson, died peacefully on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Alden Estates in Jefferson.
He was born on April 10, 1931 in Watertown, the son of the late William and Martha (Giese) Ebert.
He married Shirley Hasel on Nov. 16, 1957 in Lake Mills.
Leroy was employed by DeGolier and Burrod Trucking of Deerfield and later by the School District of Jefferson for 23 years retiring in January of 1986 due to health reasons. He has also worked Shirley’s family farm.
He was confirmed at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Watertown and later became a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, where he also served as an usher and cemetery board for many years. He was also a member of the Two Cylinder tractor club and the former Lakeside Mens’ Club.
Leroy was an avid John Deere fan, loved his polka music, collecting milk bottles, clocks, and toy tractors, loved attending local auctions and thresherees, and loved a good old fashioned.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley; their children, Brian (Randy Winters) Ebert of Frisco, Texas, Linda (Robert) Bue of Fort Atkinson, Jennifer (Jamie) Zwieg of Watertown; daughter-in-law, Susan Ebert of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Ashley (Brian Hohensee) Schuld; Carissa (Michael) Schwemmer, Graceann Bue; one great grandson, Isaiah Schwemmer; other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at the Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills and also after 10 a.m. on Friday at the church until the time of service.
Burial will be in St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Cemetery in Lake Mills.
If desired, memorials may be made to the church or the charity of one’s choice.
Family wishes to extend their sincerest appreciation to Alden Estates and Rainbow Hospice for their care of Leroy.
