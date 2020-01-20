Doris Mae (Dehnert) Combs of Lake Mills passed away Jan. 11, 2020. She was born Feb. 20, 1940 to Harold (Dick) and Mae (Braman) Dehnert. She is survived by her children Darla (John) Behling, David Haefner, Dixie (Todd) Brumm, and Bobbi Johnston. Her brothers Harold (Margaret) Dehnert, Alan (Lynda) Dehnert, sister-in-law Sue (Jim) Dehnert. Eight grandchildren and two great –grand children. As well as nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, a sister Karen, and a brother Jim. A life remembrance will be held at a later date.
