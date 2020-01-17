Myrtle E. Masche, 94, Lake Mills, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at home with family by her side.
She was born on June 23, 1925 in Watertown, the daughter of the late Albert and Lauretta (Schroeder) Borck. She was confirmed at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jefferson.
She graduated from Jefferson High School, class of 1943.
She was employed as a file clerk for Jefferson Union Upholstering and worked for Wisconsin Bell Telephone in Jefferson and Madison, bookkeeper for Masche Incorporated Trucking for 25 years, secretary for Jim’s Janitorial Service, Lake Mills School District for a short time, and also worked at Mac’s Party Mart for almost 32 years.
Myrtle and Harold Masche were united in marriage by Rev. Kant on June 1, 1946 at the Moravian Parsonage in Lake Mills.
She was a member of the Lake Mills Moravian Church for 72 years.
Mother enjoyed cake decorating, crocheting, making many baby blankets, doilies, and her daughter Sue’s wedding gown.
She is survived by two sons, Steven (Elaine) Masche, Stewart (Julie) Masche; two daughters, Sue (Jerry) Trumpf, Sandra Masche; six grandchildren, Stacie Hahn, Angela (Scott) Schroeder, Serena (Kartal Mercanli) Masche, Melissa Riley, Travis (Andrea) Trumpf, Tiffany (Tyler Haumschild); ten great grandchildren, Jackson and Levi Masche-Schroeder, Sophia and Clay Witt, Evan, Meerah and Wesley Trumpf, Brianna (Shawn) Skibba, Christopher and Spencer Hahn; one great great granddaughter, Ivory Rose Skibba; one sister-in-law, Marian Borck; other relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, Harold; brothers and sisters in law, Norbert (Margaret) Borck, Everett Borck, Robert (Dorothy) Borck; step-sisters, Hazel (John) Geyer, Doris (Alan) Crouch.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at the Lake Mills Moravian Church.
Friends may call from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at the church and also after 10 a.m. Monday at the church until the time of services.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the church or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
