Joseph Thomas Harcarik, 74, Lake Mills, died peacefully at his home on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 6, 1945 in North Braddock, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Joseph and Evelyn (Cicco) Harcarik.
He was married to the late Carol (Skillman) Harcarik for 42 years. She died on Nov. 6, 2019.
He attended Notre Dame and graduated from Carnegie Mellon University in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering. He completed his Juris Doctor degree from Seton Hall in 1974.
He worked as a patent attorney for Oscar Mayer and retired as Chief Patent Counsel for Kraft Foods.
He enjoyed spending time with his loving wife and being on the lake, investing, and fixing things around the house. He always had a joke to tell for any situation and was always the first to laugh at it. He was talented in so many ways, from patent law to physics, to engineering, to politics. Most of all he had endless patience for those he loved and wisdom on how to treat others.
Survivors include his four children, Tim (Wendy) Hunt of North Carolina, Susan (Scott) Weingart of Belle Mead, New Jersey, Tom (Mary Vasquez) Harcarik of Madison, Daniel (Deanna) Harcarik of Racine; eight grandchildren, Brad Hunt, Jeffrey Hunt, Eric Hunt, Jessica Weingart, Ellie Harcarik, Quinn Harcarik, Olivia Harcarik, Harper Harcarik; loyal furry companion, Maggie; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Harcarik, granddaughter, Cindy Weingart, and his foster daughter, Lavonne Hendershot.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Lake Mills with Father Alex Carmel as celebrant.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. at the church on Friday until the time of mass.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the United Way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.