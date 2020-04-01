Donna C. Steffan, 76. Johnson Creek, formerly of Lake Mills, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek. She was born on July 4, 1943 in Elgin, Illinois, the daughter of the late Robert and Alice (Parkhurst) Hill.
She was a graduate of the Elgin High School, class of 1961, and later was a graduate of Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois with a Bachelor Degree in Elementary Education. She then later graduated from Rosary College in Forest Park with a Masters Degree.
Donna had taught elementary school for a number of years in Illinois and later became the elementary and high school librarian.
She and Ken had been coming to Lake Mills since 1977 and moved here in 1990.
Donna was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Church in Lake Mills.
She enjoyed gardening and reading.
Survivors include her husband, Ken; daughter, Amy Laurel Steffan of Johnson Creek; granddaughter, Alyson Nina Steffan; brother, Robert Hill of Carpentersville, Illinois; sister, Laurie Hill Phelps of Taos, New Mexico; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Also preceding in death was a son, Edwin Robert Steffan in 2008.
Private family graveside services will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Rock Lake Cemetery.
