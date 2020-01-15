Marcella L Pratt, 88, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with Rev. Ray Bezanson officiating. Family and friends gathered at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at 3 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family.
Marcella Lillian Will was born on Aug. 26, 1931 in Hollywood, Minnesota, the daughter of Oscar and Martha (nee Wolter) Will. She was proud of her German and Polish decent and treasured being raised on the family farm. Marcella and Dale Pratt (deceased) raised their family in western suburbs of Minneapolis, MN before moving to Lake Mills. After being a stay at home mother, she worked at Hamlin Inc. in Lake Mills before retiring. Marcella loved taking care of her grandchildren and traveling. She loved baking and her family savored her peanut butter cookies, apple pies, and Christmas cookies. Marcella enjoyed country western and polka music as well as taking long walks. She adored spending time with her friends at Mueller Apartments in Watertown, her church friends at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, as well as her many work friends.
Marcella (Sally) is survived by her children, Susan (Matt) Aspelund of Maple Grove, Minnesota, Michael Pratt of Morrison, Colorado and James (Melody) Pratt of Denton, Texas; grandchildren, Andrew, Chelsea, Justin, Renee, Lucas, Samantha, Victoria and Jacob; great-grandchild, Juniper as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Robert Will, Gladys Collins, Alvin Will and Evelyn Monnens.
The family would like to give a special thank you to all the staff at Marquardt Health Center for their excellent care these past three years.
