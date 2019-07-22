Ruth L. Kovalaske , 85, Lake Mills, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Lake Mills Health Services, formerly, Willowbrook Nursing Home.
She was born on June 18, 1934 in Stettin, Germany, the daughter of the late William and Margarette (Schmidt) Kovalaske. Ruth had attended school in Germany for two years.
The family then moved to the U.S.A where she attended Lutheran School in Lake Mills and later graduated from the 8th grade in the old high school.
The family returned to Germany and back to Lake Mills in 1946. She had been employed by Hamlin Inc. until her retirement.
Ruth enjoyed and was a big fan of the Brewers. Survivors include her son, Daniel and sister-in-law, Virginia Arndt both of Lake Mills.
Also preceding in death was a sister Myrtle Arndt and brother, Kenneth Arndt.
Following her wishes there will be no services.
Burial will be held at Rock lake Cemetery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.