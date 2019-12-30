Donald J. Richwalski, 85, Watertown, formerly of Lake Mills, died on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.
He was born on Sept. 12, 1934 in Stetsonville, the son of the late John and Helen (Fader) Richwalski.
He graduated from Medford High School, class of 1952 and later earned his degree from Milwaukee School of Engineering.
He served in the Air Force from 1952 – 1954 during the Korean War.
Don married Carolyn Waldmann on Dec. 28, 1957. She died on Feb. 19, 2008. He later married Maxine Wallace in June 2011.
Don had been the vice president of Hamlin, Inc. and drove school bus for Lakeside Lutheran for 14 years.
A former member of the Lake Mills Rotary and the Clarence Bean Warren George Lake Mills American Legion Post #67.
Survivors include his wife, Maxine of Norfolk, Iowa; four children Debra (Rev. Richard) Lehmann of Janesville, Sandra (Mark) Zastrow of Watertown, Connie Zastrow of Waukesha, Dawn (Tim) Swingen of Lake Mills; 17 grandchildren, Aaron (Ashley) Wolfgram, Jonathan (Abbie) Lehmann, Stephen (Ruth) Lehmann, Kristin Lehmann, Daniel Lehmann, Derek Zastrow, Kaitlyn (Carlin) Brien, Alex (Courtney) Zastrow, Alyssa (Ryan) Ziche, Courtney Bagneski, Nathanael Zastrow, Lauren (fiancé Caleb) Rockney, Bailey Rockney, Brittney Rockney, Xander Swingen, Ezekiel Swingen; four great grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Zych of Wausau, Kathy (Wayne) Stark of Seattle, Washington; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Richwalski, his brother-in-law, Mike Zych and a son-in-law, Dennis Wolfgram.
A Memorial Visitation will be from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at the Claussen Funeral Home.
Private family services will be held later.
If desired, memorials may be made to Lakeside Lutheran or Rainbow Hospice.
