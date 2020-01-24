Betty E. Elsner, 68, Lake Mills, died unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at her home.
She was born on April 3, 1951 in Nurnberg, Germany, the daughter of Norman and Edith (Kazarian) Chamberlin.
She emigrated to the United States when she was 16 years old and settled in Lake Mills in 1978.
Betty had cared for many people at the Countryside Home and Willowbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center during her career as a certified nursing assistant.
She enjoyed doing word searches, watching crime investigation shows, and cooking. She found particular joy in trying out new recipes.
Betty was blessed with two sons, Leo Forsman and Lynn Forsman, both of Lake Mills. She was gifted with many loving friends whom she considered family.
A Memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at the Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the Jefferson County Humane Society or to the Lake Mills EMS.
