Jeanette Verna Herian, age 93, passed away on Sept. 4, 2019 at her home in Lake Mills. She was born Oct. 21, 1925 in Buchanan to Edwin and Adela (Block) Ehrlich. She married Robert Herian on Aug. 29, 1971 at Reformation Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, he preceded her in death on Aug. 29, 2011.
Jeanette had been employed at Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company for over 35 years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #321 of Germantown.
She is survived by her step-daughters Robin (Al) Huvila of Lake Mills, Marilyn Beasley of Arkansas, Tami Gingles of Virginia, step-son Timothy Herian of Lake Mills, nephew Lee (Cheryl) Ehrlich, nieces Lois (James) Sievert, Louise (Dan) Bahr, Lisa (Ken) Moser, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, grandnieces and nephews, great grandnieces and nephews, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Bernard J. Pike and Robert Herian, sister Helen Ehrlich, brother Eugene Ehrlich, and a sister-in-law Beverly Ehrlich.
At Jeanette’s request, there will be no formal funeral service, but a private burial will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence of light a candle in her memory
