Troy Alan Wegner, age 58, of Lake Mills, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019 at home, after a nine-month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, with family by his side.
He was born Jan. 14, 1961, in Hartford, the son of the late Wayne and Elizabeth (Griep) Wegner.
He graduated from Lake Mills High School as part of the Class of 1979. Throughout his time in school Troy enjoyed his athletics, excelling at baseball and tennis.
On June 6, 1987, he married the love of his life, Patricia “Patty” (Hein), and immediately gained three beautiful children: Chad, Craig, and Tricia. A year later their family of five grew by two when Troy and Patty welcomed their twin sons, Dustin and Damon.
Troy has always worked in the manufacturing field, spending many years of his adult life employed by APV Crepaco, Brickell, self-employed at GPS, Inc., and for the past eight years by Tetra-Pak.
Troy was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for hunting and ice fishing, spending more hours than can be counted, in the woods or on the ice with family and friends. He loved sharing this passion for the outdoors with his sons and grandchildren and would beam with delight as he recounted their hunting or ice fishing excursions. He was a meticulous woodworker creating many cherished personal keepsakes. Troy’s passion for baseball continued by coaching many young players, including his sons, for years in youth baseball.
Troy will be deeply missed by his surviving family: his loving wife of 32 years, Patty Wegner. Children Chad Quest of Tulsa, Okla.; daughter-in-law Misty Quest of Milford; Tricia Quest (Paul Faria) of West Warwick, RI; Dustin Wegner of Lake Mills and Damon (Ashley) Wegner of Marshall. Six grandchildren: Caleb and Payton Quest, Elizabeth and Jacob Faria, and Bryce and Cole Wegner. Sisters Torrie (Ike) Mountin, Tracy (Tim) Johnston, and sister-in-law Lenore Wegner, all of Lake Mills. Mother-in-law, Marget “MJ” Hein of Berryville, Ark.; brothers-in-law Greg Hein (Brian Watson) of Berryville, Ark.; Robert Hein (Michelle Cordeiro) of Neosho; and sister-in-law Barb (Darwin) Derge of Hartford. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son Craig Quest, his father and mother, Wayne and Elizabeth, step-father John Dettmann, brother Kurt Wegner, and father-in-law LaJune “Bud” Hein.
All services will take place as Claussen Funeral Home, located at 416 W. Lake Street, Lake Mills, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., with a memorial service to immediately follow.
