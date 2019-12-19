Wingert, Shirley (Zurbuch), age 87, of Arden Hills, Minnesota died Dec. 17, 2019 at Colonial Acres of Covenant Living, Golden Valley, Minnesota.
She was born in Platteville, the daughter of the late Alfred A. and Marjorie B. Zurbuch. She married James W. Wingert on June 20, 1953. He preceded her in death in 1982.
Also preceded in death by sister, Nancy Zurbuch of Denver, Colorado in 2010. She was a 1949 graduate of Lake Mills High School and a 1953 graduate of the University of Wisconsin. A resident of the Twin Cities since 1959, she worked as a tax professional with H&R Block for 35 years until her retirement in 2003. Survivors include daughter, Sheryl (David) Novalany of Crystal, Minnesota; and two granddaughters, Jennifer (Brandon) Kanuit and Michelle Novalany. A private service will take place at a later date.
