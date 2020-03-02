Evelyn F. Johnston, 88, of Aztalan, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Marquardt Health Center.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Dave Sobek of Lake Mills Moravian Church officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial took place at Aztalan-Milford Cemetery immediately following the funeral service. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to Marquardt Hospice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Evelyn Frieda Zimmerman was born Oct. 5, 1931, daughter of Harold and Frieda (Kripschack) Zimmerman. She married Merlin Blumenberg and together they raised three children. On Dec. 16,1967 she married Edward T. Johnston. Evelyn worked at Creekwood Farms in Lake Mills for four years, followed by Stoppenbach Meat Processing in Jefferson for 12 years. She also sold for Avon. Evelyn was a member of Lake Mills Moravian Church. In her spare time, Evelyn enjoyed collecting jewelry, Avon perfume bottles, and knick-knacks. She loved spending time in her flower gardens and decorating them with lawn ornaments. She enjoyed going to the casino, shopping for treasures at thrift stores and swimming in her pool. Most of all, Evelyn loved spending time with grandkids and great-grandkids.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Milton (Barb) Blumenberg, Gordon (Debbie) Blumenberg, and Mary (Steve) Faltersack; step-children, Sharyn Topel and Sherlye (Ron) Miller; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Roger (Marion) Zimmerman, Earl (Donna) Zimmerman, Mary Jane Zimmerman (sister-in-law); Pat (Craig) Busshardt, David (Cindy) Zimmerman, Vicki Zimmerman, and Nancy (Mike) Agen; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward Johnston; father to her children, Merlin Blumenberg; daughter, Jean Ann Blumenberg; sister, Phyllis Anderson; brother, Jim Zimmerman.
