Erik Roland Cederberg Jr., 80, long time resident of Cambridge, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, at Bay Harbor Assisted Living in Beaver Dam, surrounded by his loving family.
Erik was born on Oct. 4, 1939 in Rockford, Illinois to Erik Roland Sr. and Alice Olga (Anderson) Cederberg. On May 24, 1980, Erik married his loving wife, Charlene Mueller, forming a new family with their three sons.
Erik was self-employed; the builder, owner and operator of several successful laundry and appliance businesses, of which he was immensely proud. Erik was a member of the Lake Ripley Country Club. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, traveling, Wisconsin sports, pizza and ice-cream, and especially being with his grandkids.
Erik is survived by his wife, Charlene Cederberg; children, Michael (Tami) Cederberg, Richard Cederberg, Keith (Tamara Parsons) Mueller; grandchildren, Aaron Cederberg, Joel (Rachel) Cederberg, Daniel (Megan) Cederberg, Talya Cederberg, Nathan Cederberg, Kairo Cederberg, Jazmin Cederberg; and sister, Thea Frye.
Memorials can be made in Erik’s name to Generations Hospice, 1028C S. Main St., Fond du Lac, WI 54935 or to the Wisconsin Parkinson’s Association, 16655 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield, WI 53005.
The family would like to give special thanks to Generations Hospice and Bay Harbor Assisted Living for their exceptional care.
A celebration of life will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 280 N. Park St., Cambridge WI, 53523 with his son Mike Cederberg officiating. A visitation will take place from 1:30 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
