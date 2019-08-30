Nancy H. Turnipseed, 78, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at Dycora Transitional Health and Living.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Douglas Berglin of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Lebanon officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com
Nancy H. Nelson was born on March 15, 1941 to Harvey and Vera (nee Copsey) Nelson in Wisconsin. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Turnipseed, Robert Umland, Dan (Doreen) Umland; grandchildren, Johnathan Williams and Samantha Williams; five great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Irline Nelson, Carol Nelson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andy Turnipseed; former husband, Kenneth Umland; children, Kenneth Umland, Jr., Scott Umland, as well as her brothers and sisters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.