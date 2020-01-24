Leanita “Kay” Cretney Behling, 91, Lake Mills, died on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Alden Estates in Jefferson.
She was born on Aug. 21, 1928, in Prairie du Sac, the daughter of the late Conrad and Philomena (Blum) Nolden.
Kay married Ernest Cretney of Dodgeville on April 10, 1950. He died on Aug. 29, 1992. She later married Roger Behling on Oct. 2, 1995 in Colorado Springs. He died on Aug. 25, 2012.
In 1946 she graduated from the Prairie du Sac High School and had been employed by Hamlin, Inc.
She had been active at the Lake Mills Moravian Church, helping to organize the Pie Department of Market Day, volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul, Meals on Wheels, and Respite Care at the Lake Mills United Methodist Church.
She was a member of the Lake Mills American Legion Clarence Bean-Warren George Post #67 Auxiliary.
Kay loved Badger Basketball, enjoyed reading, and Dance Club. She was fondly known by family as “Aunt Toody”
She was blessed with three children, Michael (Rachel) Cretney, Nancy Jensen, Jane Stroede; four grandchildren, Peter (Tricia) Thompson, Stephan Jensen, Meghan Jensen, Sunny (fiancé Chaz Rufo)Stroede; two great grandchildren, Andrew and Benjamin Thompson; other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Monroe (Mildred) Nolden, Marvin (Armella) Nolden, and her sister, Lillian (Sylvan) Breunig.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at the Lake Mills Moravian Church.
Friends may call after 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the church until the time of service.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels or the Clarence Bean-Warren George Lake Mills American Legion Post #67 Auxiliary.
*Special thanks to Doug and Linda Karas and Agrace Hospice for helping with Kay’s care*
