John E. Garthwait, 76, died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his home.
He was born on July 9, 1943, in Watertown, the son of the late Edward and Marian (Draeger) Garthwait.
In 1961, he graduated from the Lake Mills High School.
John married Ann Lenius on Nov. 4, 1995.
He had been employed by APV Crepaco for over 40 years, drove for the Lake Mills EMS, and volunteered for the Lake Mills Fire Department for over 40 years.
John enjoyed bowling, golfing, watching the Badgers and Packers, and loved spending time with “BAGS."
Survivors include his wife, Ann; five children, Laurie (Scott) Null, Rebecca (David) Erb, Jeff (Jodi) Garthwait; their mother, Judy Garthwait; Jan Hepp, Jeremy (Monica) Hepp; seven grandchildren, Kortney Bishell, Haylee Erb, Grace Garthwait, Samuel Garthwait, Cameron Hepp, Justine Hepp, Carliann Hepp; one great grandson, Parker White; one sister, Gloria Froemming; niece, Suzanne Froemming; “Special Tuesday Buddy”, Keaton Janke; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by his first wife, Carol in 1963; and his son, Steven Garthwait.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Lake Mills United Methodist Church. In honor of John please wear your favorite Badger or Packer attire.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
Friends may call after 9 a.m. on Monday at the church until the time of service.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the family.
