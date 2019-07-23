Harold Ralph White, 81, of Lake Mills passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Lake Mills Health Services.
Harold was born on May 4, 1938 in Laporte, Indiana to Morris and Ethel (Ralph) White. On Dec. 9, 1967 Harold married Yvonne Radloff. Together they had two children. Harold worked as a factory worker at Schweiger’s Industries in Jefferson.
Harold enjoyed telling jokes, gardening and tending to his flowers, walking the dog, talking and visiting with anyone and everyone, watching wrestling, learning a lot from television and spending time with family. He also enjoyed cruising with Kenny Setz and hanging out at The Lakers.
He is survived by his children, Sheryl White of Lake Mills, Steven (Joy) White of Janesville; grandchildren, Dilan (Krista Blanchard) White of Janesville, Devin White of Janesville, Justin Mckearn, Jacey Mckearn; great-grandchild, Skylah White; sisters, Katherine Young of Cambridge, Shirley Chapman of Delevan; many friends and family.
Harold is preceded in death by parents, Morris and Ethel; his wife, Yvonne White; sisters, Marjorie and Marguerite; and brother, Leroy.
An evening visitation will take place at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Nitardy Funeral Home, 208 N. Park St., Cambridge, WI 53523. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. James Church in Cambridge. A visitation will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place at Rockdale Lutheran Cemetery following services. A luncheon will be served at the church following the burial.
The family would like to give special thanks to the care takers at Lake Mills Health Services and Marquardt Hospice for their exceptional care. Also special thanks to TLC staffing, especially Rachel, for their tremendous care.
Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family with arrangements.
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So, he put his arms around you and whispered, “come to me.” A golden heart stopped beating, and working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best.
