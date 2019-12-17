David L. Bentheimer, 74, Lake Mills, died on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at his home.
He was born on Nov. 1, 1945 in Watertown, the son of the late Herbert and Norma (Berg) Bentheimer.
David was a graduate of the Lake Mills High School, class of 1964.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1965-1969.
David enjoyed sports especially loved to golf. He was a history buff with a special interest in the Civil War, and was a member of the North-South Skirmish Association.
Survivors include a sister, Wendy (Andrew Anderson) Rubenbauer of Lake Mills; nephews, Paul (Deana) Berger and their children, Andrew, Megan and April; Eric (Vanessa) Rubenbauer and their children, Cade and Logan; nieces, Janine (Don) Punzel and their son, Nathan; Mary (Al Bohling) Gilkey and their children, Donald and Everette Gilkey.
Also preceding in death was a sister, Karen and her husband, Ray Berger; and brother-in-law, Albert Rubenbauer.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Claussen Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 2 p .m. until the time of service.
Interment will be at a later date at the Rock Lake Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.