Mark David Wolf, 60, Lake Mills, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at home.
He was born on June 21, 1959 in Watertown, the son of the late Clarence and Betty (Ninmann) Wolf.
Mark married Cindy Frank , Nov. 24, 1985 in Watertown.
He was a graduate of Watertown High School, class of 1978, and later graduated from MATC in Watertown with a degree in Mechanical Design.
Mark loved music, played the guitar, enjoyed gardening, small trips and visual art. Survivors include his wife, Cindy of Lake Mills; son, Mark T. (Rose Lueck) of Watertown; daughter, Misha Wolf of Madison; grandchildren, Addlyn and Justin Wolf; step-grandchildren, Jaelyn Richins, Ayva Lueck and Aydenn Velez; brother, Michael (Cindy) Wolf of Watertown; niece and nephew.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at CrossPoint Community Church 250 S. Wisconsin St., Jefferson.
