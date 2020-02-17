John “Jack” Kennedy, a romantic to the end, left this world to join his beloved wife Patricia on Valentine’s Day, Feb., 14, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born on Aug. 17, 1937 to John and Julia “Pearl” in Chicago, Illinois. Jack married his beloved wife and best friend Patricia Salerno on Dec. 24, 1968 in Chicago, Illinois. Jack, also known as “Red,” had a zest for life that was infectious. He was a gifted storyteller with a beautiful singing voice who lived each day as an adventure, bringing a smile to all who knew him.
A lifelong-practicing Catholic, Jack was a fourth degree Knights of Columbus. Jack was very proud of all his accomplishments and awards during his career in the car business. He will be remembered for his unwavering optimism, and his big-hearted spirit.
He is survived by his sons, John Peck of Arizona, Michael (Deanna Detter) Kennedy of Lake Mills; daughters, Andrea Dunn of Michigan, Trisha Peck of California; five grandchildren, Colleen, Karissa and Michaela Kennedy, Guliano Giuntoli and April (Jenny) Escarda; four great-grandchildren; his brothers, Kevin and Jeff; a sister Joyce; and his sister-in-law Barbara Serpico of Chicago; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife Pat; a brother Jim and a sister Pat.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 227 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Father Grant Thies will preside. Interment will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the Church on Saturday.
