Leland D. Bruni, 64, of Juneau, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 after his battle with cancer.
Visitation for Lee will take place on Monday, Feb. 17 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Another visitation will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau. A funeral service will follow on Tuesday at the church with the Rev. Paul Schupmann officiating. Burial will take place at the Juneau City Cemetery.
Leland was born the son of Roland and Ramona (Born) Bruni on Sept. 17, 1955 in Beaver Dam. He was a graduate of Dodgeland High School. On May 21, 1983 Lee was united in marriage with Maribeth Holbach at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau. Leland was a lifelong dairy farmer outside of Juneau.
Lee was a lifelong member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau where he sang in the choir. He coached basketball and track for St. John’s School and was on the school board. Lee was a supervisor for the Town of Clyman, and was on the board of directors for the DHIA and the Equity Rock River. He was a director of Foremost Farms for nine years and was a superintendent for the Dodge County Fair for 40 years. Lee loved to go hunting and fishing and he enjoyed playing softball, going bowling or polka dancing.
He will be deeply missed by his wife; Maribeth, his three children; Shelly (Steve) Coron of Watertown, Eric Bruni of Juneau and Kristy Bruni of Middleton, step-grandchild; Olivia and his mother-in-law; Ida Holbach. Leland is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son; Brett, sister; Darlene Lauersdorf-Holz, stepfather; Hilmer Abel and his father-in-law; Wilfred Holbach.
The family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice and Lee’s friends who went the extra mile helping this last year.
If desired, memorials may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Juneau or Lakeside Lutheran High School.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.