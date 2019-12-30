It is with saddened hearts that the family of Bernice Teresa Borchert (Schulte) of Lake Mills, announces her passing at the age of 87 years.
Bernice is survived by her four children, Tina Brosseau (Steve) of Mesquite, Texas, Terri Watkins (Timothy) of Stoughton, Toni Zastrow (Daniel) and Tim Borchert (Sarah) of Lake Mills; her 10 grandchildren, Ashley Garcia (Rufus), Stephen Brosseau, Samuel Zastrow, Melissa Watkins, Tyler Zastrow (Claire), Nicholas Watkins, Caleb Zastrow, Quinn Borchert, Calla Borchert, and Kaitlin Borchert as well as her four great-grandchildren, Alex, Vincent and Savanna Garcia and Knox Brosseau. She is also survived by her brothers James (Patricia) and Harold (Mary) Schulte of Oconomowoc along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Fredrick A. Schulte and Cecilia P. Buschena Schulte and a brother, Donald Schulte.
She attended St. Jerome Parish School and was a graduate of Oconomowoc High School. She was a dental assistant in Oconomowoc before moving to Lake Mills. She worked for Canteen Company at Crepaco for many years, Hamlin Inc, McDonalds and finally the Sentry deli department before she retired. She also volunteered at St. Vincent De Paul’s Thrift Store. She was a Lake Mills resident for 58 years and most recently lived at Brook Gardens Assisted Living Center.
Bernice was well known for her love of family and her dogs. She enjoyed reading, birds, flowers and watching the Green Bay Packers and golf on TV. She delighted her friends and family in person and on Facebook with her cute remarks. But most of all, she was the best mom any of us could have asked for and she will be greatly missed.
Arrangements are being made by the Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church at 602 College Street, Lake Mills, WI 53551. Friends may call to pay their respects before mass from 9 a.m. until the start of mass at the church.
If desired, memorial gifts may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Jefferson County Humane Society.
