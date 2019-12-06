Beverly M. Koeppel, 92, Lake Mills, died on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2019 at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
She was born on March 5, 1927, the daughter of the late Walter and Martha (Reeck) Rahn.
Beverly married Edward “Hank” Koeppel on July 2, 1949 in Pembine. He died on July 10, 2008.
In 1945 she graduated from the Lake Mills High School.
Beverly was employed as a bus driver for the Lake Mills Public School System for over 20 years.
She loved to knit and had volunteered for many year at St. Vincent de Paul.
Survivors include three sons, Douglas (Susan) of Lake Mills, Greg D. (Patty) of Cambridge, Bradley (Martine) of Watertown; one daughter, Barbara (Wayne) Britzke of Lake Mills; seven grandchildren, Leila Nordness, Laura (Nelson) Corrado, Lisa (Dennis) Ottosen, Nathaniel Britzke, Emma Koeppel, Carl Koeppel, Margaret Koeppel; eight great-grandchildren, Christopher Edward Nordness; Johnathon Nordness, Joshua Nordness, Sarah Nordness, Skyler Ottosen, Ethan Ottosen, Hailey Ottosen, Marcus Ottosen; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by her grandson-in-law, Daryl Nordness.
Private family services will be held.
Burial will be at the Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice, Inc., St. Vincent de Paul, or the family.
