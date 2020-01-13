Laverne A. Schauer, 73, of De Soto, formerly of Watertown, passed away due to complications from dementia at home surrounded by her loving family and the support of Rainbow Hospice on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Watertown Country Club with Rev. Ray Bezanson officiating. Family and friends may gather at the country club from 2 p.m. until the time of the services at 4 p.m. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to Rainbow Hospice or The Wisconsin Nurses Honor Guard. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Laverne Ann Samson was born June 25, 1946 in Watertown, daughter of Benjamin and Elizabeth (nee Warren) Samson. She graduated from Lake Mills High School as part of the Class of 1964. She then attended Edgewood College and St. Mary’s School of Nursing, earning a degree in Nursing. Laverne married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth Schauer, on May 20, 1967 in Lake Mills. She worked at the Watertown hospital for 39 years. She started her career as an inpatient nurse, later serving as a recovery nurse in surgical services. In later years she became the Director of Surgical Services, Ambulatory Care and Pain Management. Laverne was instrumental in establishing the Pain Management Center, as well as helping to open the Center for Women’s Health. Together with their children, Laverne and Ken loved boating and traveling. They spent many summers on Lake Michigan, the Mississippi River, Green Lake, and Fox Lake. They later retired to their home in the bluffs near La Crosse as well as becoming snowbirds; first to Gold Canyon, Arizona, and later to Gulf Shores, Alabama. Most of all, Laverne loved spending time with her beloved family.
Laverne is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Ken of De Soto; children, Kent (Jamie) Schauer of Union Grove, Jennifer (Carter) Aune of Delafield; grandchildren, Bryan (Faith) of 82nd Airborne Division, Kaden, Payton, Zach, Gage, Carter, Taylor, and Samuel; brothers, Greg (Patti) Samson, John Samson; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Laverne is preceded in death by a son, Michael; and her parents.
