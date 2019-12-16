Arlen J. Heeren, 64, of German Valley, Illinois passed away Friday Dec. 13, 2019 at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. He was born Jan. 4, 1955 in Freeport, Illinois to Arnold and Ora Mae (Black) Heeren. On Sept. 10, 1976, Arlen married the love of his life and best friend, Diane Snyder in Baileyville, Illinois. Diane passed away Oct. 1, 2017. Arlen was employed at Newell Window Furnishings for over 40 years. He was a member of the Silver Creek Reformed Church in German Valley where he served as a Deacon. Arlen’s hobbies included fishing, hunting, growing zucchinis the size of Texas and bragging about his kids and grandkids to anyone that would listen. The family takes comfort in knowing he is now hand-in-hand with his wife, petting cats and eating at pizza buffets.
Surviving are his children Matt (Jennifer) Heeren of Roscoe, Illinois, Nikki (Eric) Schoeny of Pecatonica, Illinois, and Ashley (Michael) Nebel of Lake Mills; brother Jerry (Lois) Heeren of Freeport Illinois; three grandchildren Jacob Heeren, Charlotte Heeren and Jack Schoeny, numerous nieces and nephews and his fishing buddies, Russ Fransen and Rick Taft.
He is preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at the Silver Creek Reformed Church in German Valley with Rev. Grant Mulder officiating. A visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at the church from 4-7 p.m. There will also be a visitation Thursday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Silver Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory. Visit and sign Arlen’s guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.